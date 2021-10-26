Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘We’re so happy we saved a life’: B.C. Sikh men honoured for turban rescue

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. Sikh men honoured for Golden Ears turban rescue' B.C. Sikh men honoured for Golden Ears turban rescue
WATCH: A group of Sikh men who sprung into action earlier this month to rescue a person in danger of falling into a raging, ice-cold river, were acknowledged for their quick thinking and bravery.

Five young men were honoured by Ridge Meadows RCMP for saving two people from Lower Falls at Golden Ears Park.

On Oct. 11, the five men worked together to save two other young men in their 20s.

“The two men were in danger of drowning,” Supt. Wendy Mehat with Ridge Meadows RCMP said Tuesday.

Read more: Hikers praised for removing their turbans, joining them together and rescuing stranded B.C. man

“Prior to the arrival of emergency services, these five young men … tied their turbans and jackets together to make a long rope and pulled the stranded young men to safety.

“Your quick actions undoubtedly saved the lives of the two young men out at Golden Ears Park.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Your quick actions undoubtedly saved the lives of the two young men out at Golden Ears Park."
Story continues below advertisement

The five young men, Gagandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Arvindjeet Singh, Kulinder Singh and Ajay Kumar, were presented with Community Leader Awards in recognition of their bravery and heroic actions.

A photo of the coin presented to each of the five men. View image in full screen
A photo of the coin presented to each of the five men. John Hua / Global News

Mehat said it should also be noted that the men used their turbans, a Sikh religious symbol, to perform the rescue.

“Thank you for that,” she said to the men.

The young men, appearing humbled by the attention, each stepped forward to receive their reward.

Story continues below advertisement

Gurpreet Singh, 21, one of the men honoured Tuesday, said they were first approached by a woman who said her friends were stuck and they needed to call 9-1-1. However, no one had cell service.

They put their heads together and remembered a video they had seen of a group of men in India removing their turbans to help pull someone to safety, so Singh said that’s what they decided to do.

“It was so cold there and the falls were so fast so we removed our turbans and made a rope with them,” he added.

Singh said they could see one of the men was so cold and scared and they knew they had to do something.

“We were so happy,” he added when the rescue was successful.

Click to play video: 'B.C. hikers performed innovative rescue with turban at Golden Ears Provincial Park' B.C. hikers performed innovative rescue with turban at Golden Ears Provincial Park
B.C. hikers performed innovative rescue with turban at Golden Ears Provincial Park – Oct 15, 2021

When asked about the significance of removing their turbans to rescue the men, Singh said, in these matters, the religious significance becomes secondary.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Teens rescued with turbans, garden hose after falling through ice in northeast Calgary

“If it’s one person’s life, we can save it,” he said. “We can tie it again as many times as we want but that life, we can’t bring it back.”

Singh said they are all proud of their actions and representing their community.

“I think their actions were absolutely heroic,” Mehat told Global News. “I think their actions were selfless. They put their own needs behind to help two stranded hikers and I think it’s very remarkable.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said she has been a police officer for 21 years and has never heard about this type of rescue.

“We really here, as a detachment and as a community, show our support and congratulate them,” Mehat added.

Click to play video: 'Hikers perform innovative rescue at Golden Ears waterfall' Hikers perform innovative rescue at Golden Ears waterfall
Hikers perform innovative rescue at Golden Ears waterfall – Oct 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Maple Ridge tagRidge Meadows RCMP tagRidge Meadows Search and Rescue tagTurban Rescue tagGolden Ears Rescue tagTurban rescue Golden Ears tagGolden Ears Lower Falls rescue tagGolden Ears Park Maple Ridge tagLower Falls rescue tagMen honoured for rescue tagMen remove turban for rescue tagSikh men remove turban tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers