Hikers praised for removing their turbans, joining them together and rescuing stranded B.C. man

An innovative rescue in Golden Ears Provincial Park helped save a man recently who had slipped into dangerous, fast-moving water.

On Thanksgiving Monday, a man fell down the rocks near the Lower Falls and was clinging to a rock.

Thankfully, a group of hikers happened to come by and spot the man and sprung into action to help him.

The five men removed their turbans, and using some of their clothes, fashioned them together into a rope and used it to pull the stranded hiker to safety.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue praised the men for what they did.

“I’ve never heard of anything like this before and it was quite impressive,” Rick Laing of Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue told Global News.

— with files from Catherine Urquhart