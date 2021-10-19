Menu

Canada

Hikers praised for removing their turbans, joining them together and rescuing stranded B.C. man

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 2:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Hikers perform innovative rescue at Golden Ears waterfall' Hikers perform innovative rescue at Golden Ears waterfall
It could have been a tragedy, but five Sikh men rescued a hiker who had slipped into the water high above the lower falls at Golden Ears waterfall; using their turbans!

An innovative rescue in Golden Ears Provincial Park helped save a man recently who had slipped into dangerous, fast-moving water.

On Thanksgiving Monday, a man fell down the rocks near the Lower Falls and was clinging to a rock.

Thankfully, a group of hikers happened to come by and spot the man and sprung into action to help him.

The five men removed their turbans, and using some of their clothes, fashioned them together into a rope and used it to pull the stranded hiker to safety.

Click to play video: 'B.C. hikers performed innovative rescue with turban at Golden Ears Provincial Park' B.C. hikers performed innovative rescue with turban at Golden Ears Provincial Park
B.C. hikers performed innovative rescue with turban at Golden Ears Provincial Park

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue praised the men for what they did.

“I’ve never heard of anything like this before and it was quite impressive,” Rick Laing of Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue told Global News.

Read more: Teens rescued with turbans, garden hose after falling through ice in northeast Calgary

Click to play video: 'Calgary seniors use turban, garden hose to save teens who fell through ice' Calgary seniors use turban, garden hose to save teens who fell through ice
Calgary seniors use turban, garden hose to save teens who fell through ice – Nov 1, 2020

— with files from Catherine Urquhart

