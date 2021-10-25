Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Lake Country BC community rallies together for safer trails

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 8:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Lake Country community comes together to build safer trails' Lake Country community comes together to build safer trails
WATCH: Lake Country community comes together to build safer trails

Two trails in the Lake Country neighbourhood of Carr’s Landing have gotten a makeover.

The neighbourhood came together to ensure that the trails could be more user-friendly for people of all ages and abilities, in all weather conditions.

“It used to be really, really steep and now I have rheumatoid arthritis and I can move down there quite easily now so that’s been a real improvement,” said Marie Molloy, District of Lake Country Access & Age-friendly Committee chairperson.

Read more: Kelowna Rotarians plant trees in Munson Pond Park

Molloy joined forces with The District of Lake Country, community group Walk Around Lake Country (W.A.L.C.) and the Carr’s Landing Community and Recreation Association to secure funds for the project.

It includes upgrades to the Maki Road to Coral Beach Road Trail and the Coral Beach North Trail to level out steep slopes and install the handrail. The whole project including the price of material and labour cost approximately $12,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. wines: Annual grape harvest well underway in Okanagan

“In 2019, Carr’s Landing Community and Recreation Association put together a survey and to improve these trails, two of these trails here in Coral Beach were identified as a high priority,” said Molloy.

The extra safety measures now put in place mean that more people can enjoy the trails, safely.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
lake country tagTrails tagImprovements tagcommunity effort tagCarr's Landing Community and Recreation Association tagCoral Beach North Trail tagMaki Road to Coral Beach Road Trail tagTags Carr’s Landing tagWalk Around Lake Country tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers