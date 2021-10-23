Menu

Lifestyle

Kelowna Rotarians plant trees in Munson Pond Park

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 23, 2021 6:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Rotary Club of Kelowna plants trees in park' Rotary Club of Kelowna plants trees in park
Kelowna Rotarians rallied together volunteers for an early morning gardening project to help make Munson Pond Park a little more beautiful.

Volunteers planted 40 birch trees and 14 cedar trees with the support of City of Kelowna staff, Valley First employees and UBC Okanagan students.

“This is what Rotary does in communities and rotary works with other groups in the community to bring people together. This is a good example,” said Colin Pritchard, Kelowna Rotarian.

Volunteers of all ages got their hands dirty to make sure that the park stays leafy and beautiful for years to come.

“It’s so nice to see young people involved with this project. They may be able to see the outcome more than some of us over the years but to be able to leave a small mark on the planet is wonderful,” said Kathy Butler, Kelowna Rotary Club.

This “Year of the Environment” project is just another example of the benefits of having a Rotary Club put down roots in your community.

