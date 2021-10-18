Menu

Lifestyle

Okanagan teenage busker puts on concert to raise funds for Vernon Jubilee Hospital

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 5:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Young busker raises funds for Vernon Jubilee Hospital with concert' Young busker raises funds for Vernon Jubilee Hospital with concert
A 13-year-old busker is taking her talent from the streets to the stage for a cause that's close to her heart. Sydney Morton introduces us to Lyla Donn.

All summer long, Lyla Donn rolled her amplifier, microphone and ukulele down to Kelowna’s waterfront to share her talent with people passing by

“It was really fun. There’s a lot of positive things that come from it and everyone’s really nice and supportive. It’s just something fun for me to do,” Donn said.

The sweet notes not only helped the 13-year-old musician make some money over summer break but also inspired her to rent the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country to put on a bigger show featuring two of her friends, one a musician and the other a dancer.

Inspired by her story, a local couple came forward and offered to pay for the theatre rental themselves and that’s when Lyla had the idea to give back to a cause that’s close to her heart.

“Out of all the money we make we’re going to split it 50/50 and donate it to the Vernon hospital because [the staff] really helped my grandma when she was there,” said Lyla.

“She had stage four lung cancer and they really helped her with that they gave her like an extra two months.”

Lyla will step on stage with her ukulele and a few special guests Nov. 20th at 7 p.m. and 50 per cent of ticket sales will go directly to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. Tickets are available at www.lakecountry.bc.ca/creeksidetheatre

