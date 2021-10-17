Menu

Lifestyle

Penticton Beer Week returns with limited edition beer for good cause

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 9:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Third annual Penticton Beer Week off to the races' Third annual Penticton Beer Week off to the races
The third annual Penticton Beer week is celebrating the city's vibrant craft beer industry with events, a special beer and more. Sydney Morton tells us about all the fun there is to be had this week.

Penticton’s breweries have joined forces to brew the perfect beer just in time for Penticton Beer Week.

The limited-edition beer called ‘Do Good’ is being sold province-wide to raise funds for Ooknakane Friendship Centre in Penticton. The centre is an Indigenous not-for-profit society that is “committed to providing holistic, culturally-driven programs and services designed to support, educate and strengthen people of all nations,” states their website.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. dance studio uses movement to improve teens’ mental health

The beer is a collaboration with Penticton’s Bad Tattoo Brewing, Barley Mill Brew Pub, Cannery Brewing, Highway 97 Brewing, Neighbourhood Brewing, Slackwater Brewing and Tin Whistle Brewing.

“It’s a golden sour with honey and citrus,” said Mike Coghill, Neighbourhood Brewing founder.

“It starts with an idea and then [we] work with all the other breweries and come up with what the general idea of the beer is going to be.”
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Fangtastic’ Halloween costume trends at Kelowna, B.C. costume shop

With a goal to raise at least $2,000 for the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, Penticton Beer Week Manager Kim Lawton and her team tapped into their creativity to mark the week.

“Penticton Beer Week is a real celebration of craft beers,” said Lawton.

Patrons can enjoy activities such as trivia, live music, bingo and a beer run. There’s a different event happening each day until Oct. 23. For a full schedule visit their Facebook page.

