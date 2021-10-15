Menu

Economy

Ontario government set to allow local brewers to sell beer at farmers’ markets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 4:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Liquor licensed Ontario bars, restaurants can sell alcohol with takeout and delivery food' Liquor licensed Ontario bars, restaurants can sell alcohol with takeout and delivery food
WATCH ABOVE: The province is now allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcohol with takeout and delivery orders as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Albert Delitala takes a closer look at what that means for consumers – Mar 26, 2020

Patrons will soon be able to purchase Ontario beer at local farmers’ markets.

The provincial government announced Friday that it will start allowing eligible brewers to sell their beer at the more than 180 farmers’ markets in the province.

Brewers whose full brewing process takes place in Ontario can apply to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to start selling their products at farmers’ markets.

Read more: Ontario brewery employment triples in last decade amid craft beer growth

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the move will support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, while offering more choice and convenience for consumers.

Premier Doug Ford’s Tory government has loosened a number of alcohol regulations since taking power in 2018, including by allowing cities to permit drinking in parks, expanding hours alcohol can be served and giving restaurants and bars the green light to sell alcohol with takeout and delivery orders.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
