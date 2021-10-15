‘Fangtastic’ Halloween costume trends at Kelowna, B.C. costume shop

The countdown to Halloween is on and finding the right costume is crucial, considering this is our second pandemic Halloween. After lockdowns and restrictions, costumes are in high demand.

“Trends are ‘scary’,” said Kerri Brandel with Calowna Costume.

“Kids are coming saying ‘I want to be scary’ so we’re trying to make them as scary as we can, [turning them into] scarecrows, devils, mummies… it’s been really cool that way.

“Superheroes for kids are amazing, they really love their superheroes, Paw Patrol … Adults are just so free this year and they are just like, ‘We just want to dress up. What have you got that’s cool?’ so we are just in our rentals in that way.”

This year, people are letting their creativity run wild. At Calowna Costume they take your idea and crank up the volume with special effects, wigs and styling assistance.

“Most people will come into my shop and show me a photo and say ‘I want to be this, how do I do this’ and then you just kind of start with the base and work your way up to the details,” said Laura McKenzie, Calona Costume sales associate.

“I will take their costumes to the next level with a lot of makeup and a lot of contact lenses. Contact lenses are a great way to just add, like, a pop to an already scary costume. Same with makeup.”

Whatever costume you can dream of, be it a ghost, ghoul, goblin, witch, zombie, wizard, storybook character or one plucked from your imagination, have a ghostly Halloween.

