Herd of costumed animals turns heads and brings joy in Calgary during pandemic

A herd of volunteers in costumes is on a mission to bring happiness to people in Calgary.

On Saturday, a parade, led by a unicorn named Miss Sprinkles, turned some heads as it marched towards Calgary’s Father Lacombe Care Centre.

Volunteers with the Misfitz perform at Father Lacombe Care Centre in Calgary on March 6, 2021. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

The parade also included a purple dinosaur, a giant penguin, a dalmatian and Snow White. They are just some of the characters in a group called the Misfitz — leaving a trail of joy in their wake.

“I started it because we needed it,” said group founder Joey Clark. “With the uncertainties of this world today, we need to be here and we need to bring on smiles.”

Clark put out a call for volunteers willing to dress up and get silly back when the pandemic started. Since then, the Misfitz have performed at over 100 care centres, homes and stores. Henrietta the Hippo has been spotted waltzing down aisles at Costco stores.

“Even if I had a bad day, it makes me smile just to hear the music and to get up and go. So even when I’m at my worst and I’m coming out here and I go to dance, I’m going to have a great time, so I really think of happiness when I’m in there,” said Clark about what it’s like to be in her Miss Sprinkles outfit.

Volunteers with the Misfitz perform in Calgary on March 6, 2021. Global News

There have been some heavy moments too. The Misfitz have been called out to help families dealing with the death of loved ones. Some members have been inspired to do this because of their own loss.

“I do this because I love cheering up the seniors,” said Carol Edwards, who plays the role of Henrietta the Hippo. “But most of all, I do it because of my mom. My mom passed away four years ago, and she lived in a nursing home, and I didn’t have the chance to cheer up seniors before.”

It doesn’t take long before residents at Father Lacombe Care Centre start coming outside and grooving with the Misfitz as they dance to lively music.

Volunteers with the Misfitz perform at Father Lacombe Care Centre in Calgary on March 6, 2021. Global News

Members say it’s been a long year for many seniors, and seeing the smiles of the residents is all the reward they need.

“This is not going to stop. I believe this should be going on for a long time. Who doesn’t want to see a hippo? Who doesn’t want to see a unicorn on the street and go, ‘What is going on here?'” Clark said.

Clark said anyone that wants to volunteer with the group can reach them through Facebook.