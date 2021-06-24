Hamilton shop’s costume walks along Concession Street put smiles on faces

Send this page to someone via email

What initially was a just promotional walk through a Hamilton neighbourhood to drum up business for a Mountain costume shop has become a mission to put smiles on faces amid recent COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

Brenda Eszenyi, the owner of Penny Pinchers costume shop, says five kilometre weekly walks by her beau Terry Rhodes along Concession Street as Iron Man, Batman, Bugs Bunny and Fred Flintstone have been a regular occurrence.

“My boyfriend wears the costumes and I walk with him and there’s a lot of people we are just bringing smiles to,” said Eszenyi who bought Penny Pinchers in 2012.

“They see us and they thank us every time just for bringing a smile and making them laugh.”

Rhodes says his walks became more than just a job when some ended up in the Juravinski hospital to help cheer up kids who’ve just had operations.

“Just seeing us, we’ve been thanked so much from people that it makes them smile,” Rhodes said.

“When they were having a bad day and we actually helped them. It’s not about promotion anymore. It’s just about our job we have to do.”

Penny Pinchers Costume Shop moved to Concession Street just before the start of the pandemic in October 2019. The walks have typically been dictated by weather and happen either on Thursday or Friday.

Both Eszenyi and Rhodes plan to continue the walks long after the pandemic is over.

