Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton shop’s costume walks along Concession Street put smiles on faces

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 10:04 am
Brenda and Terry Rhodes say weekly costume walks along Concession Street on Hamilton's Mountain amid the pandemic have become a mission to put smiles on faces. View image in full screen
Brenda and Terry Rhodes say weekly costume walks along Concession Street on Hamilton's Mountain amid the pandemic have become a mission to put smiles on faces.

What initially was a just promotional walk through a Hamilton neighbourhood to drum up business for a Mountain costume shop has become a mission to put smiles on faces amid recent COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

Brenda Eszenyi, the owner of Penny Pinchers costume shop, says five kilometre weekly walks by her beau Terry Rhodes along Concession Street as Iron Man, Batman, Bugs Bunny and Fred Flintstone have been a regular occurrence.

“My boyfriend wears the costumes and I walk with him and there’s a lot of people we are just bringing smiles to,” said  Eszenyi who bought Penny Pinchers in 2012.

“They see us and they thank us every time just for bringing a smile and making them laugh.”

Rhodes says his walks became more than just a job when some ended up in the Juravinski hospital to help cheer up kids who’ve just had operations.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just seeing us, we’ve been thanked so much from people that it makes them smile,” Rhodes said.

Trending Stories

“When they were having a bad day and we actually helped them. It’s not about promotion anymore. It’s just about our job we have to do.”

Read more: 105-year-old Hamilton patient Ann Konkel grateful for thousands of birthday cards

Penny Pinchers Costume Shop moved to Concession Street just before the start of the pandemic in October 2019. The walks have typically been dictated by weather and happen either on Thursday or Friday.

Both Eszenyi and Rhodes plan to continue the walks long after the pandemic is over.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Click to play video: 'Hamilton vocal entertainer is doing street serenades as ‘COVID Elvis’' Hamilton vocal entertainer is doing street serenades as ‘COVID Elvis’
Hamilton vocal entertainer is doing street serenades as ‘COVID Elvis’ – Jan 25, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagHamilton tagHamilton news tagconcession street tagBrenda Eszenyi taghamilton costume shop tagmountain costume shop tagpenny pinchers tagTerry Rhodes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers