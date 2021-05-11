Outdoor art exhibit at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts calls attention to Myanmar military coup

Send this page to someone via email

A politically-charged body of art has found a temporary home on the wall of the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna’s cultural district.

The exhibit, Art for Freedom, put together by Hanna Karin of Atutu Canada, is calling attention to the military coup in Myanmar.

“Visuals can be such a powerful way to express and most people can understand it [because] there’s no language barriers,” said Karin, founder and creative director.

The artwork, printed on sheets of recycled aluminum, tells the story of the military coup in Myanmar that began in February this year, when the country’s democracy was overthrown. Protesters have expressed their dissent and the advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoner says, as a result, hundreds of them have since been killed.

“It began non-violent but it’s becoming more violent,” said Karin.

“What this exhibit shows is how people are taking a creative approach to try to create change. The artists in the exhibit most of them are anonymous because of their fear for their lives.”

Karin hopes the outdoor exhibit will help bring awareness and inspire people to help by buying a print, staying informed or donating to her cause.

“It’s an ongoing thing. Now it’s 100 days and it’s escalating,” said Karin.

“There have been things like this happening in Myanmar before to different ethnic groups. Everyone is familiar with the Rohingya [crisis] but in this case, the interesting part is all the groups have come together.

"It isn't just one group fighting the military, it's the whole country that has come together."

The bold creations are an eye-catching addition to the R.C.A’s repertoire.

“Art isn’t simply entertainment or pretty pictures,” said Andrew Stauffer, R.C.A. community and educational programming specialist.

“Art has the ability to really challenge and provoke the viewer.”

The art installation is the first of three outdoor art spaces to open at the R.C.A.

“We had been looking for ways to share the experience of art with the Kelowna community especially right now with COVID,” said Colleen Fitzpatrick, R.C.A. executive director.

“We’ve actually doubled the number of galleries. We have three indoors and now we have three outdoor galleries.”

Art for Freedom will be hung high until the end of July. To view the exhibit online, and for more information, visit www.atutu.ca