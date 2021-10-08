Kelowna Lake Country MLA open to running for mayor in the future

Send this page to someone via email

The Liberal MLA for Kelowna Lake Country says he is seriously considering a run for mayor.

“People are beginning to ask me if I would run for Mayor,” said Norm Letnick, currently the assistant deputy speaker, in an email to media on Thursday.

“My answer has always been my focus is advocating for the needs of our community in Victoria. Should there be a need for my experience and good relationships with the provincial government I would give very serious consideration to giving the people that choice.”

The next round of municipal elections in B.C. is in October 2022.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran was first elected as a city councillor in 2011. He won election as mayor in 2014, and was re-elected mayor in 2018. He has not publicly stated whether he will run again.

Story continues below advertisement

Letnick won the 2020 election with more than 50 per cent of the vote, with was almost double the votes of his nearest opponent.

4:00 B.C. election 2020: Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country projected winner Norm Letnick B.C. election 2020: Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country projected winner Norm Letnick – Oct 25, 2020

At the time, he said his top priorities include fixing Highway 97 and Beaver Lake Road, ensuring a community health centre moves into Lake Country and improving safety in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

Letnick moved to Kelowna in 1999 and took a job at what was then Okanagan University College teaching business administration. He was a city councillor before moving into provincial politics in 2009.