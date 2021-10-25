Menu

Crime

Collision in Woolwich between car and horse-and-buggy leaves man dead, woman critically injured

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 10:46 am
Waterloo Region Police say one person has died after a collision between a horse-and-buggy and a car on Sunday night in Woolwich. View image in full screen
Waterloo Region Police say one person has died after a collision between a horse-and-buggy and a car on Sunday night in Woolwich. Global News

Waterloo Region Police say one person died after a collision between a horse-and-buggy and a car on Sunday night in Woolwich.

Police say the collision occurred on Line 86 near Sideroad 16, close to the hamlet of Ariss, at around 8:35 p.m.

Police say a Honda Civic was eastboun on Line 86 when it collided with a horse-and-buggy, causing the passengers to be ejected.

An elderly couple who were riding in the horse-and-buggy and are from the region were taken to  Guelph General Hospital where a 76-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.

A 79-year-old woman also suffered critical injuries as a result of the crash. She was transported to Guelph hospital before being airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital.

Police say the 20-year-old man behind the wheel of the Civic and his passenger were not injured as a result while the horse was also recovered uninjured.

