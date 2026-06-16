Nesters Market arson suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge

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A Vancouver man accused of setting a fire that Nesters Market said caused north of $500,000 in damage and food losses to its Woodwards location has pleaded guilty.

Victor Leslie Atkinson, 50, was charged with arson in relation to inhabited property and theft under $5,000 in connection with the March 30 fire.

On Monday, Atkinson pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of arson to property, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) confirmed.

Nesters Woodwards, the only full-service grocery store in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, reopened on April 13 after a two-week closure to repair water damage and replace inventory lost in the arson.

“The gentleman walked in, he walked down by the bathroom aisle, lit it on fire, turned the corner, grabbed some items and walked out the door,” Pattison Food Group president Jamie Nelson told Global News in an interview April 8.

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Nelson said the store’s security guard acted quickly to douse the small fire, adding it’s been challenging for Nesters Market to operate in the Woodwards building, where retail crime and violence have increased more than 118 per cent in the past two years.

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“We’ve quadrupled our security service in that location,” Nelson said. “We have more security in that location than any store in our chain.”

2:07 Arson in Downtown Eastside grocery store

Following the arson, Atkinson was arrested in Gastown, where he listed the Colonial Hotel as his address on court documents, although staff at the SRO confirmed he did not live there.

Atkinson’s criminal history in B.C. dates back to 2000, when he was sentenced to 12 months’ probation for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Atkinson has been convicted of theft 15 times and has had approximately 200 past interactions with Vancouver police.

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“We want to get people like this help; they’re in and out, but 200 interactions going back 25 years, you know, it’s frustrating,” Chief Const. Steve Rai told Global News on April 8.

Atkinson was ordered to stay away from Nesters Woodwards, or any Nesters Market in B.C., following a 2024 theft.

Pattison Food Group recently renewed its Nesters Market Woodwards’ lease for another two years, and Nelson told Global News the company thought it was in their best interest and the community’s best interest to give it one more chance.

Atkinson, who was ordered detained by the court on April 17, has an appearance on June 18 to schedule a date for his sentencing hearing.

Lacking a successful bail review in BC Supreme Court, the BCPS said Atkinson will remain in custody until the matter is concluded.