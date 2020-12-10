Man charged after the fake name he gave Perth OPP was that of federal offender

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say a 31-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man is facing charges after giving police a fake name that turned out to be the name of a man who was wanted for violating parole.

According to police, just after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, officers were called about a possible break and enter at a shop on Main Street in Atwood.

Police arrived to find multiple people at the scene but officers determined that the people at the shop had permission from the owner to be there.

During the investigation, one person was “found to be a federal offender, violating their parole.”

The man was arrested and taken to a local police detachment before investigators figured out the suspect had used a fake name and was not, in fact, the federal offender.

A 31-year-old man has since been charged with personation with intent to avoid arrest and obstruct a peace officer.

The man is due in Stratford court at a later date.