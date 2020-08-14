13 charged after 14 vehicles found with fake paper licence plates: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say 13 people are facing 27 counts under the criminal code and 47 provincial offence notices after 14 vehicles were found with fake paper licence plates in parking lots at hotels in the city’s south end.

Police say the traffic management unit “conducted enforcement” in relation to fake paper licence plates, with officers observing them on several occasions between July 30 and Aug. 9.

In addition to one seven-day, three 45-day and five indefinite seizures of vehicles, police say 11 male suspects and two female suspects face a slew of charges, including drug- and weapon-related counts. Police have not yet provided an age range of all of the suspects involved, nor have police stated whether the suspects are from London or elsewhere.

The numerous criminal charges include: five counts of operation while prohibited, two counts of possession of stolen property, one count of exceeding blood alcohol content and two counts of public mischief — false name.

An early morning stop of a car bearing homemade paper licence plates, yielded a 43-year-old #ldnont man with six prior Criminal Code convictions for prohibited driving. During a search by our TMU officer, weapons were also located. The man was charged with a number of offences. pic.twitter.com/a9yaKg0PwW — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) July 30, 2020

The provincial offences notices include: 10 of driving while suspended, seven of using plate not authorized for vehicle, eight of failing to apply for permit on becoming owner and two of driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

Anyone with information in connection with the case is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

