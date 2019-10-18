Send this page to someone via email

Matthew Carl Bushman’s name is hard to miss. The 36-year-old from Illinois has it tattooed on his neck.

Nevertheless, the self-labelled “Matty B.” was arrested last week for allegedly lying about his name in Mattoon, Ill. He faces charges of forgery and obstruction of justice for furnishing false information, according to jail records.

Police say they were “investigating a forgery involving Mr. Bushman, during which time Mr. Bushman provided police with a false name and date of birth to avoid arrest on an active Peoria County warrant.”

A mugshot from the Coles County Jail shows Bushman with the name “Matty B.” written across the bottom of his neck, near the collarbone. He also has a small tattoo under his right eye.

Matthew Carl Bushman, 36, is shown in this mugshot photo from Oct. 9, 2019. Mattoon Police/Facebook

Jail records show Bushman was still in custody on Friday.

