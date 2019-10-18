Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Man arrested for providing fake name (his real name is tattooed on his neck)

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 12:33 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 12:38 pm
Matthew Carl Bushman, 36, is shown in this mugshot photo from Oct. 9, 2019.
Matthew Carl Bushman, 36, is shown in this mugshot photo from Oct. 9, 2019. Mattoon police/Facebook

Matthew Carl Bushman’s name is hard to miss. The 36-year-old from Illinois has it tattooed on his neck.

Nevertheless, the self-labelled “Matty B.” was arrested last week for allegedly lying about his name in Mattoon, Ill. He faces charges of forgery and obstruction of justice for furnishing false information, according to jail records.

READ MORE: Underage man arrested with fake ‘McLovin’ ID at Iowa bar

Police say they were “investigating a forgery involving Mr. Bushman, during which time Mr. Bushman provided police with a false name and date of birth to avoid arrest on an active Peoria County warrant.”

A mugshot from the Coles County Jail shows Bushman with the name “Matty B.” written across the bottom of his neck, near the collarbone. He also has a small tattoo under his right eye.

Matthew Carl Bushman, 36, is shown in this mugshot photo from Oct. 9, 2019.
Matthew Carl Bushman, 36, is shown in this mugshot photo from Oct. 9, 2019. Mattoon Police/Facebook

Jail records show Bushman was still in custody on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
forgeryfake idfake namefake name arrestmatthew bushmanmatthew carl bushmanmattoon policematty bmatty b tattooname tattoo
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.