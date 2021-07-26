3 taken to hospital after weekend collision in Woolwich: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash just outside of Breslau which sent three people to hospital late Friday.

Police say emergency services were called to Shantz Station Road, near Cober Road, in Woolwich Township at around 10:50 p.m. for a report of the crash.

They say that a Nissan Versa was northbound on Shantz Station Road when it collided with a Hyundai vehicle coming from the other direction.

The driver and passenger who were in the Nissan as well as the driver of the Hyundai were all taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injures.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Shantz Station Road was kept closed for several hours as a result of the investigation.

They are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 extension 8856.