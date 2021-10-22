Menu

Consumer

Retail sales rose 2.1% in August boosted by food, clothes and gas

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2021 9:39 am
Mid adult man pumps gas wearing protective face mask during COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
Mid adult man pumps gas wearing protective face mask during COVID-19 pandemic. Getty Images

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 2.1 per cent to $57.2 billion in August, boosted by gains at food and beverage stores, gasoline stations and clothing and clothing accessories stores.

However, the agency says its initial estimate for September suggests retail sales reversed course in September and fell 1.9 per cent, though it cautioned the figure will be revised.

In August, sales were up in nine of 11 subsectors as core retail sales – which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers – gained 2.7 per cent.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Retailers in Toronto’s PATH continue to struggle as business slowly rebound' COVID-19: Retailers in Toronto’s PATH continue to struggle as business slowly rebound
COVID-19: Retailers in Toronto’s PATH continue to struggle as business slowly rebound

Sales at food and beverage stores rose 4.8 per cent, to post their first increase in three months, as sales at supermarkets and other grocery stores gained 4.5 per cent to lead the way higher.

Clothing and clothing accessories stores saw sales climb 3.9 per cent higher in the month to reach a new record, while higher prices helped gasoline station sales rise 3.8 per cent.

In volume terms, retail sales rose 1.4 per cent in August.

