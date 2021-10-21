Section of Guelph’s Edinburgh Road closing for a week for rail repairs

The City of Guelph says Edinburgh Road in the Junction will be closed for a week while CN Rail fixes the railway crossing near Paisley Road.
The work is expected to start on Monday, Oct. 25, closing Edinburgh Road from Sultan Street to Raglan Street.
The city said local traffic will be permitted along Edinburgh Road, but it won’t be possible to cross the tracks. Instead, traffic is being detoured along Paisley Street, Norfolk Street and Waterloo Avenue.
Pedestrians and cyclists will not be allowed through either.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction zone and there will not be any interruptions to services, the city said.
Sneak peek of Eglinton Crosstown LRT project
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments