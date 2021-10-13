GO train speed limits increasing through Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx says GO train speed limits are set to gradually increase in Guelph over the next few months.

The move comes after several construction projects this year and tests of new signalling systems that will allow trains to move faster through the city, the agency said in a news release on Wednesday.

Beginning Oct. 25, speed limits will double from 16 km/h to 32 km/h. Then, on Nov. 15, speed limits will increase to 48 km/h and then to 72 km/h by Dec. 6.

“Actual train speeds will continue to be dictated by operational needs, like having to stop at Guelph GO Station or possibly travelling through construction zones,” Metrolinx said.

It added that it has also recently completed upgrades at level crossings that will trigger crossing arms, lights and sounds much sooner as trains approach.

“Safety is central to everything Metrolinx does, and the transit agency will continue working with communities to ensure residents are aware of the upcoming train speed changes,” Metrolinx said.

“This will include clear signage at every crossing reminding pedestrians and motorists about the speed changes, direct notification to residents closest to the tracks and social media posts.”

Transit officers will also not hesitate to enforce the rules surrounding trespassing on train tracks, which includes a maximum fine of $5,000.