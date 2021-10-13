Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GO train speed limits increasing through Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 4:19 pm
A GO Transit train passes a rail crossing in Toronto's east end. View image in full screen
A GO Transit train passes a rail crossing in Toronto's east end. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Metrolinx says GO train speed limits are set to gradually increase in Guelph over the next few months.

The move comes after several construction projects this year and tests of new signalling systems that will allow trains to move faster through the city, the agency said in a news release on Wednesday.

Read more: Metrolinx CEO details upcoming GO train extension to London, Stratford, St. Marys

Beginning Oct. 25, speed limits will double from 16 km/h to 32 km/h. Then, on Nov. 15, speed limits will increase to 48 km/h and then to 72 km/h by Dec. 6.

“Actual train speeds will continue to be dictated by operational needs, like having to stop at Guelph GO Station or possibly travelling through construction zones,” Metrolinx said.

Story continues below advertisement

It added that it has also recently completed upgrades at level crossings that will trigger crossing arms, lights and sounds much sooner as trains approach.

Click to play video: 'TTC investigating video of person ‘train surfing’ on subway car' TTC investigating video of person ‘train surfing’ on subway car
TTC investigating video of person ‘train surfing’ on subway car – Aug 23, 2021

“Safety is central to everything Metrolinx does, and the transit agency will continue working with communities to ensure residents are aware of the upcoming train speed changes,” Metrolinx said.

“This will include clear signage at every crossing reminding pedestrians and motorists about the speed changes, direct notification to residents closest to the tracks and social media posts.”

Transit officers will also not hesitate to enforce the rules surrounding trespassing on train tracks, which includes a maximum fine of $5,000.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph News tagMetrolinx tagGO Transit tagGO Trains taggo transit guelph tagGo Trains Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers