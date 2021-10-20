Regina police investigating collision, 1 pedestrian sent to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a vehicle and pedestrian collision from Tuesday evening that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

An RPS press release said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and McIntyre Street around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a collision.

Police say preliminary investigation at the scene indicates a white Toyota Echo was going east on Dewdney Avenue at McIntyre Street.

The pedestrian was crossing Dewdney Avenue from the northwest corner of the intersection to the southeast corner

Police allege the pedestrian was hit by the driver in the eastbound lanes.

Story continues below advertisement

The 44-year-old woman was taken hospital by EMS.

Read more: Investigation into suspicious package leads to charges for Regina man

Officers assisted with traffic control, collecting physical evidence from the scene, initial contact with the driver, and follow-up at the hospital.

RPS said the collision is still under investigation and no charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone who has information that could help RPS with this investigation is asked to call them at 306-777-6500 or contact Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

0:59 Regina police looking for man with suspected involvement in 3 home invasion attempts Regina police looking for man with suspected involvement in 3 home invasion attempts – Oct 10, 2021