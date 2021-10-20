Regina police investigating collision, 1 pedestrian sent to hospital

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a vehicle and pedestrian collision from Tuesday evening that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
An RPS press release said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and McIntyre Street around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a collision.
Police say preliminary investigation at the scene indicates a white Toyota Echo was going east on Dewdney Avenue at McIntyre Street.
The pedestrian was crossing Dewdney Avenue from the northwest corner of the intersection to the southeast corner
Police allege the pedestrian was hit by the driver in the eastbound lanes.
The 44-year-old woman was taken hospital by EMS.
Officers assisted with traffic control, collecting physical evidence from the scene, initial contact with the driver, and follow-up at the hospital.
RPS said the collision is still under investigation and no charges have been laid at this time.
Anyone who has information that could help RPS with this investigation is asked to call them at 306-777-6500 or contact Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Comments