Investigation into suspicious package leads to charges for Regina man

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have charged a 30-year-old man after an investigation on Monday into a suspicious package at a business.

Police first learned about the situation at around 3 p.m. following a suspicious man who was initially detained for shoplifting.

Background information suggested that the man had a bag containing items that appeared suspicious, police said. According to the report, the bag was moved to an access-controlled area.

Read more: Regina police investigating suspicious package on Albert Street

Officers were sent to the 600 block of Albert Street, and following an assessment of the package, the Explosives Disposal Unit was called to the scene. Regina police also requested motorists and pedestrians to avoid the east side of the street during the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police managed to handle the package and materials without incident.

The suspect, who police say left the scene, was later identified and arrested.

Steven Hepper of Regina faces four charges, including theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of explosive substance contrary to an order and possession of incendiary material.

He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon in provincial court.