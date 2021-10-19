Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation into suspicious package leads to charges for Regina man

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 2:27 pm
Regina police were at the 600 block of Albert Street on Monday afternoon after the discovery of a suspicious package in the area. View image in full screen
Regina police were at the 600 block of Albert Street on Monday afternoon after the discovery of a suspicious package in the area. Derek Putz / Global News

Regina police have charged a 30-year-old man after an investigation on Monday into a suspicious package at a business.

Police first learned about the situation at around 3 p.m. following a suspicious man who was initially detained for shoplifting.

Background information suggested that the man had a bag containing items that appeared suspicious, police said. According to the report, the bag was moved to an access-controlled area.

Read more: Regina police investigating suspicious package on Albert Street

Officers were sent to the 600 block of Albert Street, and following an assessment of the package, the Explosives Disposal Unit was called to the scene. Regina police also requested motorists and pedestrians to avoid the east side of the street during the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police managed to handle the package and materials without incident.

The suspect, who police say left the scene, was later identified and arrested.

Read more: Regina man charged after emailing threats to Premier Moe, Ministry of Health official

Steven Hepper of Regina faces four charges, including theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of explosive substance contrary to an order and possession of incendiary material.

He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon in provincial court.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagyqr tagAlbert Street tagRegina suspicious package tagSteven Hepper tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers