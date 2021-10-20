Menu

Crime

Death of Regina man now deemed city’s 10th homicide of 2021

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 12:57 pm
Regina police are investigating what is now being treated as the city's 10th murder of the year. View image in full screen
Regina police are investigating what is now being treated as the city's 10th murder of the year. Dave Parsons / Global News

Regina police say a recent death is now being investigated as the city’s 10th homicide of the year.

A man’s body was found on Monday when officers were sent just before 2 p.m. to a home on the 1000 block of Angus Street.

Police received a report of a man who was believed to be deceased at the residence. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Late Tuesday evening, police said the victim had been identified as 29-year-old Kade Neapetung of Regina.

Police say his next-of-kin have been notified of his death.

Read more: Police investigate after dead man discovered in Regina home

The coroner’s service has been called in for this investigation along with additional police resources.

Anyone with information to assist police with this case is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

