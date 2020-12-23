Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
December 23 2020 11:18am
03:35

Regina Police Chief talks drugs, homicides, suicides as he reflects on 2020

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray sits down with Global News’ Allison Bamford to discuss what it’s been like navigating the challanges of 2020.

Advertisement

Video Home