Fentanyl seized, 3 from GTA arrested during Highway 401 traffic stop in Quinte West: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people from the Greater Toronto Area face charges after drugs were seized during a traffic stop by police in Trenton, Ont., early Wednesday.

According to Quinte West OPP, around 12:40 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle on Highway 401 at Glen Miller Road in the Trenton area after clocking the vehicle travelling 140 kilometres per hour.

Police say after speaking with the driver, the officer noticed suspected cannabis improperly stored in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of cannabis and suspected fentanyl. The driver and two passengers were arrested.

Read more: Trio charged after drugs seized during a traffic stop by police in Cobourg

Johnathan Hamilton-Rickman, 29, Devon Hamilton-Rickman, 27, and Jesse Mahon, 28, all from the Greater Toronto Area, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnathan was additionally charged with speeding one to 49 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit, driving while under suspension, being a class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver and driving on a prohibited highway, driving a motor vehicle failing to display two licence plates and driving with cannabis readily available.

Devon was additionally charged with failing to comply with a release order

All accused were all held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville later Wednesday, OPP said.