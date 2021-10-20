Menu

Crime

Fentanyl seized, 3 from GTA arrested during Highway 401 traffic stop in Quinte West: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 12:30 pm
Quinte West OPP seized suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop on Highway 401 early Wednesday. View image in full screen
Quinte West OPP seized suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop on Highway 401 early Wednesday. Quinte West OPP

Three people from the Greater Toronto Area face charges after drugs were seized during a traffic stop by police in Trenton, Ont., early Wednesday.

According to Quinte West OPP, around 12:40 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle on Highway 401 at Glen Miller Road in the Trenton area after clocking the vehicle travelling 140 kilometres per hour.

Police say after speaking with the driver, the officer noticed suspected cannabis improperly stored in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of cannabis and suspected fentanyl. The driver and two passengers were arrested.

Read more: Trio charged after drugs seized during a traffic stop by police in Cobourg

Johnathan Hamilton-Rickman, 29, Devon Hamilton-Rickman, 27, and Jesse Mahon, 28, all from the Greater Toronto Area, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnathan was additionally charged with speeding one to 49 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit, driving while under suspension, being a class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver and driving on a prohibited highway, driving a motor vehicle failing to display two licence plates and driving with cannabis readily available.

Devon was additionally charged with failing to comply with a release order

All accused were all held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville later Wednesday, OPP said.

Click to play video: 'KFL&A Public Health warns of ‘shadow pandemic’ — the opioid crisis' KFL&A Public Health warns of ‘shadow pandemic’ — the opioid crisis
