Canada October 14 2021 12:05pm 02:05 KFL&A Public Health warns of ‘shadow pandemic’ — the opioid crisis KFL&A Public Health is sounding the alarm when it comes to the number of overdoses and deaths due to opioids and toxic drugs in the region. KFL&A Public Health warns of ‘shadow pandemic’ — the opioid crisis REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8265732/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8265732/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?