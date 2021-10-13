Trio charged after drugs seized during a traffic stop by police in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face drug-related charges following a traffic stop by police in Cobourg, Ont., on Monday evening.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 7:30 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a vehicle travelling on James Street West with no rear lights and no licence plate visible.

Police conducted a traffic stop and discovered two passengers in the vehicle were wanted on warrants held by other police services.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a quantity of fentanyl, police said.

Devin Vugts, 35, of Cobourg, Patrick Lalonde, 36, of Courtice, and Megan Bellamy, 34, of Cobourg, were each charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Vugts was also charged with driving a motor vehicle without a licence plate and proper rear lights and failure to surrender an insurance card and a motor vehicle permit.

All three were released on appearance notices with future court dates in Cobourg, police said Wednesday.