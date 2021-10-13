Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trio charged after drugs seized during a traffic stop by police in Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 3:49 pm
The Cobourg Police Service arrested three people for drug trafficking during a traffic stop on Monday. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service arrested three people for drug trafficking during a traffic stop on Monday. File

Three people face drug-related charges following a traffic stop by police in Cobourg, Ont., on Monday evening.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 7:30 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a vehicle travelling on James Street West with no rear lights and no licence plate visible.

Police conducted a traffic stop and discovered two passengers in the vehicle were wanted on warrants held by other police services.

Read more: 6 arrested so far in largest fentanyl bust in Guelph police history

A search of the vehicle uncovered a quantity of fentanyl, police said.

Devin Vugts, 35, of Cobourg, Patrick Lalonde, 36, of Courtice, and Megan Bellamy, 34, of Cobourg, were each charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Vugts was also charged with driving a motor vehicle without a licence plate and proper rear lights and failure to surrender an insurance card and a motor vehicle permit.

All three were released on appearance notices with future court dates in Cobourg, police said Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Opioid crisis: What decriminalization could mean for Durham Region' Opioid crisis: What decriminalization could mean for Durham Region
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagOpioid Crisis tagOpioids tagDrug Trafficking tagCobourg tagOpioid tagCobourg Police Service tagDrug Possession tagTown of Cobourg tagCobourg drug bust tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers