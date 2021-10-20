Menu

Crime

Man to be arraigned after woman who was former roommate fatally stabbed in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2021 11:26 am
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Police say a woman is dead and her former roommate is facing charges after a stabbing in central Montreal.

Montreal police say the 24-year-old woman was stabbed Tuesday afternoon and died from her injuries shortly after.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday after facing questioning from investigators with the police major crimes unit.

Read more: Woman, 24, dies in hospital following afternoon stabbing in Montreal

Police spokesman Raphael Bergeron says the attack happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition before her death was confirmed in the evening.

Bergeron says the woman was stabbed several times in the upper body, and the suspect was arrested at the scene in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Story continues below advertisement

The killing is the 26th homicide on the island of Montreal this year.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
