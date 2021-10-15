Emergency fund to assist victims of sexual, domestic violence launched in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is launching an emergency fund to help victims of sexual and domestic violence, the government announced Friday.

The financial assistance will be available in the Laval and Montérégie areas before it is rolled out across the province in the coming months.

The funding will allow Quebecers to quickly leave a dangerous environment if they or their children’s safety is at risk.

Under the plan, most expenses will be covered. This includes transport and accommodation costs as well as living expenses.

SOS violence conjugale and Info-aide sexual violence, two organizations based in the province, are tasked with overseeing the new service.

Front-line workers — including police, shelters and victim support centres — will be able to contact designated emergency fund administrators at any of time day, all week long.

Those administrators will also directly contact service providers so that victims don’t have to repeatedly explain their story.

The new service is part of the province’s overhaul to its compensation program for victims of crime.

