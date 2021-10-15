Menu

Canada

Emergency fund to assist victims of sexual, domestic violence launched in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 12:57 pm
The emergency assistance helps cover most expenses, including transport and accommodation. View image in full screen
The emergency assistance helps cover most expenses, including transport and accommodation. Getty Images

Quebec is launching an emergency fund to help victims of sexual and domestic violence, the government announced Friday.

The financial assistance will be available in the Laval and Montérégie areas before it is rolled out across the province in the coming months.

The funding will allow Quebecers to quickly leave a dangerous environment if they or their children’s safety is at risk.

Under the plan, most expenses will be covered. This includes transport and accommodation costs as well as living expenses.

Read more: Quebec unveils free legal consultation for survivors of sexual, domestic violence

SOS violence conjugale and Info-aide sexual violence, two organizations based in the province, are tasked with overseeing the new service.

Front-line workers — including police, shelters and victim support centres — will be able to contact designated emergency fund administrators at any of time day, all week long.

Those administrators will also directly contact service providers so that victims don’t have to repeatedly explain their story.

The new service is part of the province’s overhaul to its compensation program for victims of crime.

Click to play video: 'New hotline with free legal advice for victims of domestic violence' New hotline with free legal advice for victims of domestic violence
New hotline with free legal advice for victims of domestic violence – Sep 27, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
