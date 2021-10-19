Woman, 24, dies in hospital following afternoon stabbing in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police have confirmed the death of a 24-year-old woman after she was allegedly stabbed several times Tuesday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said the incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. following an altercation between a man and a woman on Alymer Street in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

“The man stabbed the victim … several times in the upper body,” Bergeron said, adding an arrest was made nearby shortly after.

A 36-year-old man is in police custody and is being detained for questioning.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died of her injuries.

“The motive for the aggression still needs to be determined,” Bergeron said.

It is not known yet whether the man and the woman were known to each other.

A perimeter was set up at the intersection of Alymer and Milton streets to allow for the investigation.

The woman’s death is the city’s 26th homicide of 2021.