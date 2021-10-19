Edmonton election 2021 brings out 37.6% of eligible voters

Send this page to someone via email

The municipal election campaign has come to an end and the unofficial results are in.

A total of 236,488 Edmontonians cast their ballot in the municipal and school board trustee elections, which came to a close on Monday night with Amarjeet Sohi being elected the city’s next mayor.

While official results will not be available until Friday, unofficial results show 37.6 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot. This includes people who voted on election day on Monday, during the advance voting period and by special mail-in ballot.

“This is the highest voter turnout we have seen in over a decade,” said Aileen Giesbrecht, returning officer and city clerk.

Story continues below advertisement

4:57 Political scientist Duane Bratt debriefs Alberta’s 2021 municipal election, referendum votes Political scientist Duane Bratt debriefs Alberta’s 2021 municipal election, referendum votes

Looking back at the past two elections, voter turnout was 31.5 per cent in 2017 and 34.5 per cent in 2013.

Advance voting was particularly popular this year, with about 10 per cent of eligible voters casting ballots ahead of election day Oct. 18.

Over the 10 days of advance polls, more than 63,500 people voted, Edmonton Elections said.

Edmontonians also voted on several referendum questions, the results of which are scheduled to be released by Elections Alberta on Oct. 26.

Scroll through the list below to see who won in each of the races for mayor, council and school board trustee.

Story continues below advertisement

Results