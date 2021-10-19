Impaired driving charges laid following crash in Penetanguishene, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a man with impaired driving following an overnight crash in Penetanguishene, Ont.

At about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash scene on Champlain Road in the area of Military Road, where there was a destroyed pickup truck and a broken telephone pole.

Police spoke with the man who claimed to be the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. According to officers, he displayed signs of alcohol impairment and had minor injuries.

Police arrested the man and sent him to the detachment for breath samples.

Joshua Lachapelle, 24, from Penetanguishene, was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 milligrams.

Lachapelle’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in November.

