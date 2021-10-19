Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driving charges laid following crash in Penetanguishene, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 2:18 pm
A man with minor injuries has been charged with impaired driving following an overnight crash in Penetanguishene, Ont. View image in full screen
A man with minor injuries has been charged with impaired driving following an overnight crash in Penetanguishene, Ont. Police handout

Police have charged a man with impaired driving following an overnight crash in Penetanguishene, Ont.

At about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash scene on Champlain Road in the area of Military Road, where there was a destroyed pickup truck and a broken telephone pole.

Read more: 21-year-old charged with firearms trafficking in Penetanguishene, Ont.

Police spoke with the man who claimed to be the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. According to officers, he displayed signs of alcohol impairment and had minor injuries.

Police arrested the man and sent him to the detachment for breath samples.

Joshua Lachapelle, 24, from Penetanguishene, was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 milligrams.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Three charged in connection with attempted murder case in Penetanguishene, Ont.

Lachapelle’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in November.

Click to play video: 'Peel paramedic on trial for impaired driving causing death' Peel paramedic on trial for impaired driving causing death
Peel paramedic on trial for impaired driving causing death – Oct 5, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagSouthern Georgian Bay OPP tagPenetanguishene tagPenetang tagPenetang crash tagPenetang impaired crash tagPenetang news tagPenetanguishene impaired crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers