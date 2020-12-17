21-year-old charged with firearms trafficking in Penetanguishene, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they’ve charged a 21-year-old from Midland, Ont., after several firearms were seized from a residence in Penentanguishene on Wednesday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Tay Point Road at about 1:05 p.m. and seized a number of firearms, including a nine-millimetre Glock 17 handgun and a large supply of ammunition.

Police handout. Police handout

Noah Philyp Tremblay, 21, from Midland, was subsequently charged with three counts of gun trafficking and careless storage of a firearm, weapon or ammunition.

Tremblay was released from custody with a recognizance to appear in court at the end of January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-222-8477.

