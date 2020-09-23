Menu

Crime

OPP investigate attempted murder in Penetanguishene, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 1:45 pm
Police say a man was triaged and sent to Georgian Bay General Hospital before he was transported to a Toronto-area trauma hospital by Ornge air ambulance.
Police say a man was triaged and sent to Georgian Bay General Hospital before he was transported to a Toronto-area trauma hospital by Ornge air ambulance. Global News

OPP say they’ve arrested three people in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Penetanguishene, Ont.

Police were initially called to a Church Street apartment Tuesday evening for a disturbance before they arrived and called Simcoe County paramedics to help an injured man.

Read more: 41-year-old charged after robbery at Tim Hortons in Penetanguishene

Police say the man was triaged and sent to Georgian Bay General Hospital before he was transported to a Toronto-area trauma hospital by Ornge air ambulance.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that there’s no threat to public safety.

Read more: Impaired boater charged on Penetanguishene Bay, OPP say

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

