OPP investigate attempted murder in Penetanguishene, Ont.

OPP say they’ve arrested three people in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Penetanguishene, Ont.

Police were initially called to a Church Street apartment Tuesday evening for a disturbance before they arrived and called Simcoe County paramedics to help an injured man.

Police say the man was triaged and sent to Georgian Bay General Hospital before he was transported to a Toronto-area trauma hospital by Ornge air ambulance.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that there’s no threat to public safety.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.