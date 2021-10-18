Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina man charged after emailing threats to Premier Moe, Ministry of Health official

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 7:07 pm
A man was arrested after Regina police say he allegedly threatened the lives and safety of people via email, including Premier Scott Moe and a Ministry of Health official. View image in full screen
A man was arrested after Regina police say he allegedly threatened the lives and safety of people via email, including Premier Scott Moe and a Ministry of Health official. File / Global News

Regina police say they have charged a 38-year-old man after a police investigation into an email allegedly threatening an elected official and a Saskatchewan Ministry of Health official.

Police shared in a media release on Monday that they received word on Oct. 4 of a threatening email, which was received by several people, with no apparent connection to each other.

The email, which police noted was sent from a fake account, allegedly contained non-specific threats to the lives and safety of government officials and law enforcement.

Read more: Over $12M in grant funding going towards police positions in Regina, Saskatoon

However, police say the email also mentioned two Saskatchewan individuals by name. Regina police confirmed on Monday that one of those individuals was Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation led police to execute a search warrant on a south Regina home on Oct. 15.

According to Regina police, a potential suspect was identified — Tobechi Okwuonu of Regina.

Read more: Regina police warn of email scam targeting local businesses

Okwuonu was later arrested without incident and charged with two counts of uttering threats.

He has been released on “strict” conditions by Regina police with his first court appearance set for Dec. 1 in provincial court.

Click to play video: 'Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada' Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada
Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada – Jul 27, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina Police tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagUttering Threats tagMinistry Of Health tagPremier Scott Moe tagyqr tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers