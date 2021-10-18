Regina man charged after emailing threats to Premier Moe, Ministry of Health official

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police say they have charged a 38-year-old man after a police investigation into an email allegedly threatening an elected official and a Saskatchewan Ministry of Health official.

Police shared in a media release on Monday that they received word on Oct. 4 of a threatening email, which was received by several people, with no apparent connection to each other.

The email, which police noted was sent from a fake account, allegedly contained non-specific threats to the lives and safety of government officials and law enforcement.

However, police say the email also mentioned two Saskatchewan individuals by name. Regina police confirmed on Monday that one of those individuals was Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

The investigation led police to execute a search warrant on a south Regina home on Oct. 15.

According to Regina police, a potential suspect was identified — Tobechi Okwuonu of Regina.

Okwuonu was later arrested without incident and charged with two counts of uttering threats.

He has been released on “strict” conditions by Regina police with his first court appearance set for Dec. 1 in provincial court.

