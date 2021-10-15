Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police warn of email scam targeting local businesses

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 12:56 pm
Regina police say a number of businesses have been defrauded thousands of dollars due to an email scam targeting businesses in the city. View image in full screen
Regina police say a number of businesses have been defrauded thousands of dollars due to an email scam targeting businesses in the city. File Photo / Getty Images

An email scam defrauding Regina businesses has been on the rise over the past few months, according to Regina police.

“Several Regina businesses have fallen victim to this scam in the past six months, and as a result, were defrauded thousands of dollars,” shared Regina police in a statement.

Police say fraudsters target the business during a payment transaction with another business.

Read more: Regina police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2021

Initial email communication is legitimate, however, police say the email transaction can be intercepted.

“This is when the scammer will make slight changes to email addresses and account payment information – often so subtle that they go unnoticed,” Regina police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '“The scams are extremely sophisticated,” the Better Business Bureau releases its top scams of 2020, many fueled by pandemic' “The scams are extremely sophisticated,” the Better Business Bureau releases its top scams of 2020, many fueled by pandemic
“The scams are extremely sophisticated,” the Better Business Bureau releases its top scams of 2020, many fueled by pandemic – Mar 5, 2021

Regina police have provided a list of tips to raise awareness on this issue:

  • Be wary of last-minute email account address changes
  • Be wary of last-minute changes to account payments.
  • Always check the details of email addresses for subtle changes
  • Before sending large sums of money, it is best to confirm the details over the phone to ensure you have accurate information

Read more: Online scams are on the rise. Here how to keep yourself safe while surfing the web

Police say the scam also shows up in several other forms. More information on this is available at the Regina Police Service’s website.

Any businesses that have fallen victim to this scam or other fraud attempts are asked to call Regina police.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagRegina News tagFraud tagRegina Police Service tagyqr tagEmail Scam tagregina businesses tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers