Regina police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2021

Regina Police say a death investigation that started Wednesday has now become a homicide investigation.

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, police officers were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street for a report of a deceased individual.

Police arrived on scene and found a woman’s body.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Peri A. N. Redwood from Regina. Police say her next of kin has been notified.

Redwood is the city’s ninth homicide victim of 2021.

There are no other details available for release at this time.

Regina Police Service Major Crimes and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service will continue this investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information to call them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

