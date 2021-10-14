Menu

Crime

Regina police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2021

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 7:53 pm
Regina police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2021 - image
File / Global News

Regina Police say a death investigation that started Wednesday has now become a homicide investigation.

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, police officers were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street for a report of a deceased individual.

Police arrived on scene and found a woman’s body.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Peri A. N. Redwood from Regina. Police say her next of kin has been notified.

Read more: Fort Qu’Appelle man charged with first-degree murder in Regina’s 8th homicide of 2021

Redwood is the city’s ninth homicide victim of 2021.

There are no other details available for release at this time.

Regina Police Service Major Crimes and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service will continue this investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information to call them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada' Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada
Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada – Jul 27, 2021
