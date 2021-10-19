Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan’s top doctor named in alleged email threat

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 3:57 pm
Saqib Shahab confirmed he is one of the officials identified in an emailed threat reported to the Regina police. View image in full screen
Saqib Shahab confirmed he is one of the officials identified in an emailed threat reported to the Regina police. File / Global News

Saskatchewan’s top doctor has confirmed he was named in an alleged emailed threat reported to the Regina Police Service (RPS) earlier this month.

On Oct. 4, police received a report of an emailed message allegedly containing non-specific threats to the lives and safety of government officials and law enforcement, but which also mentioned an elected official and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, by name.

Read more: Regina man charged after emailing threats to Premier Moe, Ministry of Health official

Police confirmed on Monday that one of those individuals was Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

“No one in our province should be subjected to threats, but particularly not Dr. Shahab who has worked tirelessly to serve the people of our province,” read a statement from Moe on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thank you to the (RPS) for their actions in response to this threat, and thank you to Dr. Shahab for his continued efforts to serve Saskatchewan people.”

Click to play video: 'Protest at Saqib Shahab’s home denounced by Saskatchewan Medical Association' Protest at Saqib Shahab’s home denounced by Saskatchewan Medical Association
Protest at Saqib Shahab’s home denounced by Saskatchewan Medical Association – Jan 25, 2021

Following their investigation, officers searched a south Regina home on Monday.

Tobechi Okwuonu, 38, was later arrested and is facing two charges of uttering threats.

RPS said the accused has been released on strict conditions and he will make his first provincial court appearance on Dec. 1.

— with a file from Moises Canales-Lavigne 

