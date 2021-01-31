Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Group parades in appreciation for Dr. Shahab through the Queen City

By Connor O’Donovan Global News
Posted January 31, 2021 4:13 pm
Dozens of vehicles paraded through Regina Sunday in a show of support for Dr. Saqib Shahab.
Dozens of vehicles paraded through Regina Sunday in a show of support for Dr. Saqib Shahab. Justin Bukoski / Global News

A week after a protest against health order measures took place outside of Dr. Saqib Shahab’s residence in Regina, a group of Reginans got together to spread a different message.

Story continues below advertisement

Plastered with colourful signs, decals and even a mask or two, dozens of vehicles paraded from the Conexus Arts Centre to the legislative building in a show f appreciation for the work of Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer.

Trending Stories

“We might see him for ten minutes on the news reports but we know that in the background he and his staff are working hard all the time. We wanted to thank him for all of that work,” one attendee said.

Read more: Saskatoon doctor recognized for response to carbon monoxide poisoning

The parade didn’t go completely without hassle, though.

Some supporters, who asked not to be named, told Global News that they received critical, and even threatening, messages on social media in the week leading up to the parade.

On Sunday morning a small group of protestors to the Conexus Centre parking lot.

“The longer the pandemic goes on, I think the hotter tempers are going to be,” one attendee said at the scene. “We just wanted to bring some kind of calm and peace to the people who are wanting to support him but maybe didn’t know how.”

Read more: RCAF helicopter flies over Peterborough area hospitals in support of front-line health care

Story continues below advertisement

Public officials and provincial leaders have been showing support for Shahab as well.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted out the hashtag #IStandWithShahab Saturday.

Several Saskatchewan NDP MLAs joined the parade Sunday, including Meara Conway, Carla Beck and Trent Wotherspoon.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsRegina Newsgood newsAnti-mask ProtestDr. ShahabSaskatchewan Legislative Building
Flyers
More weekly flyers