Group parades in appreciation for Dr. Shahab through the Queen City

A week after a protest against health order measures took place outside of Dr. Saqib Shahab’s residence in Regina, a group of Reginans got together to spread a different message.

Some people are getting really creative with their displays: pic.twitter.com/Cel91aFoBa — Connor O'Donovan (@ConnODonNews) January 31, 2021

Plastered with colourful signs, decals and even a mask or two, dozens of vehicles paraded from the Conexus Arts Centre to the legislative building in a show f appreciation for the work of Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer.

“We might see him for ten minutes on the news reports but we know that in the background he and his staff are working hard all the time. We wanted to thank him for all of that work,” one attendee said.

The parade didn’t go completely without hassle, though.

Some supporters, who asked not to be named, told Global News that they received critical, and even threatening, messages on social media in the week leading up to the parade.

On Sunday morning a small group of protestors to the Conexus Centre parking lot.

“The longer the pandemic goes on, I think the hotter tempers are going to be,” one attendee said at the scene. “We just wanted to bring some kind of calm and peace to the people who are wanting to support him but maybe didn’t know how.”

Public officials and provincial leaders have been showing support for Shahab as well.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted out the hashtag #IStandWithShahab Saturday.

Several Saskatchewan NDP MLAs joined the parade Sunday, including Meara Conway, Carla Beck and Trent Wotherspoon.