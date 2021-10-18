Over $12M in grant funding going towards police positions in Regina, Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has announced a combined total of $12.3 million for policing initiatives between the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and Regina Police Service (RPS).

On Monday, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety announced a commitment of $5.93 million for RPS, while SPS will receive $6.37 million in funding.

The government said $5.03 million of the funding for Regina police will be drawn from the Municipal Police Grants to fund 40 RPS positions in 2021-2022, an increase of $86,000 from last fiscal year.

In Saskatoon, $5.47 million from the program will go towards 44 positions.

“Over the past year we have seen some significant trends and challenges in community safety,” stated Regina Police Chief Evan Bray in Monday’s announcement.

“This continued commitment from the provincial government is appreciated and essential in our work as a police service to enhance community safety and wellness.”

Funding will support targeted policing initiatives, including the Police and Crisis Team comprising of police officers and mental health workers providing integrated and coordinated response to people experiencing mental health crisis in the community, according to the government.

In addition, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) will pitch in $900,000 for five existing roles from the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan program.

While the majority of these positions are not new jobs, the government announced funding will help create one new position for the Crime Reduction Team, which gathers intelligence on street gangs and gang activity, and a new support position for the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploration unit.

This brings the total amount of positions from the funding agreement to 49 for Saskatoon and 45 for Regina this fiscal year.

“From the Police and Crisis Team to Internet Child Exploitation to road safety, community safety requires a multi-faceted approach,” said Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper.

“We are fortunate and appreciative of the provincial government for the funding they provide, making them an integral partner in the safety of Saskatoon residents.”

