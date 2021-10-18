Menu

Comments

Crime

Waterloo police investigate weekend shooting in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 2:17 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating another shooting incident that took place in Kitchener over the weekend. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating another shooting incident that took place in Kitchener over the weekend. Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating another shooting incident that took place in Kitchener over the weekend.

They say officers were called to Duke Street East and Cedar Street North at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning after a disturbance was reported in the area.

Read more: Youth arrested after shooting in Kitchener, police say

Police say a man was hit by a projectile shot from an airsoft gun, which was fired out of a vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate reports of another shooting in Kitchener

Police believe this was a targeted incident, although it remains under investigation.

