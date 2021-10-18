Waterloo police investigate weekend shooting in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating another shooting incident that took place in Kitchener over the weekend.

They say officers were called to Duke Street East and Cedar Street North at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning after a disturbance was reported in the area.

Police say a man was hit by a projectile shot from an airsoft gun, which was fired out of a vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police believe this was a targeted incident, although it remains under investigation.

