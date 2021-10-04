Youth arrested after shooting in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a youth was arrested in connection with another shooting that occurred over the weekend in Kitchener.

Police say the shooting was reported near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen’s Boulevard at 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

Police say officers tracked down a youth in relation to the incident. They say the young offender is facing weapons-related charge.

They say no physical injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

There have been multiple shootings and gun-related incidents in Kitchener since July. Police did not say if this is related to any of the other incidents.

