Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Youth arrested after shooting in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 10:25 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a youth was arrested in connection with another shooting that occurred over the weekend in Kitchener.

Police say the shooting was reported near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen’s Boulevard at 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate another shooting in Kitchener

Police say officers tracked down a youth in relation to the incident. They say the young offender is facing weapons-related charge.

They say no physical injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate reports of another shooting in Kitchener

There have been multiple shootings and gun-related incidents in Kitchener since July. Police did not say if this is related to any of the other incidents.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener shooting tagKitchener arrest tagWaterloo shooting tagFischer Hallman Road Kitchener tagQueens Boulevard Kitchener tagkitchener shooting arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers