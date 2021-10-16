COVID-19: Saskatchewan sets new record of ICU patients with 81 admitted

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan set another grim record on Saturday with 81 patients with COVID-19 reported to be in ICUs in the province.

The record was previously set on Oct. 12 when 80 COVID-19 patients were in ICU.

There are 246 patients with COVID-19 receiving in-patient care in hospitals across Saskatchewan.

Of the 327 patients in hospitals, 256 or 74.9 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

Officials reported 411 new cases on Saturday with the most reported in Saskatoon (98), followed by the north central zone (58), and the north west zone (51)

Of the new cases reported Saturday, 123 or 29.9 per cent of the individuals are aged 11 and under.

A total of 190 cases reported on Saturday were in unvaccinated individuals who are eligible for vaccination.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 367 or 30.4 per 100,000 people.

There are 4,297 active cases in Saskatchewan.

A total of 3,277 COVID-19 daily tests were reported on Saturday.

Three more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province also reported Saturday.

Health-care workers administered 4,478 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 1,968 first doses since the province’s last update on Friday.

