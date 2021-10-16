SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan sets new record of ICU patients with 81 admitted

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 16, 2021 4:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan officials provide COVID-19 testing, hospital update' Saskatchewan officials provide COVID-19 testing, hospital update
WATCH: Saskatchewan officials provided a number of updates during a technical briefing on Friday, including the delivery of millions of rapid antigen tests and how the health care system has redeployed staff to dealing with an overwhelming amount of COVID-19 patients. Kimberley Fowler has more.

Saskatchewan set another grim record on Saturday with 81 patients with COVID-19 reported to be in ICUs in the province.

Read more: Saskatchewan government to expand delivery of rapid antigen testing kits

The record was previously set on Oct. 12 when 80 COVID-19 patients were in ICU.

There are 246 patients with COVID-19 receiving in-patient care in hospitals across Saskatchewan.

Of the 327 patients in hospitals, 256 or 74.9 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

Officials reported 411 new cases on Saturday with the most reported in Saskatoon (98), followed by the north central zone (58), and the north west zone (51)

Of the new cases reported Saturday, 123 or 29.9 per cent of the individuals are aged 11 and under.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Sask. public health order will include proof of vaccination requirements for more businesses

A total of 190 cases reported on Saturday were in unvaccinated individuals who are eligible for vaccination.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 367 or 30.4 per 100,000 people.

There are 4,297 active cases in Saskatchewan.

A total of 3,277 COVID-19 daily tests were reported on Saturday.

Three more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province also reported Saturday.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

Health-care workers administered 4,478 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 1,968 first doses since the province’s last update on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan looking at sending some COVID-19 ICU patients to Manitoba' Saskatchewan looking at sending some COVID-19 ICU patients to Manitoba
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagRegina News tagSaskatchewan Government tagSask tagSask COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers