Global National
October 14 2021 7:29pm
02:00

Saskatchewan could soon send COVID-19 patients to Ontario

Intensive care units in Saskatchewan have reached capacity, and there are plans to send critically ill COVID-19 patients to Ontario for treatment. Heather Yourex-West reports.

