78 Saskatchewan patients in ICUs as COVID-19 death toll rises by 4

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll has risen for 41 consecutive days.

The four recently deceased who tested positive for the virus include two people in the 80-plus age group, and two in the 60-to-79 grouping. There have now been 773 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

According to the Saskatchewan government’s dashboard on Friday, there were 312 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 73,662. The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 380, from 418 on Thursday.

Saskatchewan’s active infections have decreased and now sit at 4,364. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 1,009.

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 339 patients with COVID-19: 261 are receiving inpatient care and 78 are in ICUs.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 238 to a total of 68,525.

According to the dashboard, 2,881 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday. To date, 1,183,449 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,611,847.

Of Friday’s 312 new cases, the provincial government said 243 people were unvaccinated, which included 65 ineligible children under the age of 12.

1:54 Saskatchewan health minister urges flu shot, faces questions about province’s COVID-19 situation Saskatchewan health minister urges flu shot, faces questions about province’s COVID-19 situation

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the Global News coronavirus web page.