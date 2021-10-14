COVID-19: Saskatoon police seek help identifying PPC election night event attendees

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for help from the public identifying a number of people who attended a Sept. 20 election night gathering for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC).
The event was held at the Saskatoon Inn on Airport Drive.
“(The event) was attended by many people who, following investigation, were found to be in violation of the Saskatchewan Public Health Order,” a police press release said.
The SPS has charged one individual under the Public Health Act and issued three other tickets.
Investigators developed images of 15 people who were at the event and who police say were in violation of the Public Health Order.
The photos can be viewed on SPS’s website.
People can make tips anonymously if they recognize anyone in the pictures.
“It is important to note that enforcement under the Public Health Order must take into consideration the specific wording of the order and the likelihood of conviction, based on the evidence collected,” the SPS release read.
The release added SPS enforcement of the public health order is conducted in partnership with public health inspectors.
“Enforcement is not always visible and largely occurs after the incident,” the release added.
The police force said investigation into this event has required more than 160 officer hours.
