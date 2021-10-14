SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Saskatoon police seek help identifying PPC election night event attendees

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 7:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Police, public health to look into maskless PPC event in Saskatoon' Police, public health to look into maskless PPC event in Saskatoon
For the second straight election, Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada has been shut out and in the process, they've prompted complaints to Saskatoon police about public health orders – Sep 21, 2021

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for help from the public identifying a number of people who attended a Sept. 20 election night gathering for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC).

The event was held at the Saskatoon Inn on Airport Drive.

Read more: Saskatoon police issue ticket to PPC election night rally attendee

“(The event) was attended by many people who, following investigation, were found to be in violation of the Saskatchewan Public Health Order,” a police press release said.

The SPS has charged one individual under the Public Health Act and issued three other tickets.

Investigators developed images of 15 people who were at the event and who police say were in violation of the Public Health Order.

Story continues below advertisement

The photos can be viewed on SPS’s website.

People can make tips anonymously if they recognize anyone in the pictures.

Click to play video: 'Police, public health to look into maskless PPC event in Saskatoon' Police, public health to look into maskless PPC event in Saskatoon
Police, public health to look into maskless PPC event in Saskatoon – Sep 21, 2021

“It is important to note that enforcement under the Public Health Order must take into consideration the specific wording of the order and the likelihood of conviction, based on the evidence collected,” the SPS release read.

The release added SPS enforcement of the public health order is conducted in partnership with public health inspectors.

“Enforcement is not always visible and largely occurs after the incident,” the release added.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

Story continues below advertisement

The police force said investigation into this event has required more than 160 officer hours.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatoon Police tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSaskatoon News tagPeople's Party Of Canada tag2021 federal election tagPPC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers