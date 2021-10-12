Saskatoon police issue ticket to PPC election night rally attendee

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police have issued a ticket to someone who attended the People’s Party of Canada election night rally for violating public health orders relating to COVID-19.

SPS did not identity the ticket recipient in an email to Global News, but spokesperson Alyson Edwards said they prepared three other tickets, which officers have not yet issued.

Edwards said they are continuing to investigate.

Previous public health order violations for individuals came with a fine as high as $7,500. A surcharge raises that to a total of $10,500.

Many, if not all, of the more than 100 rally participants did not wear masks at the event, which took place Sept. 20 at the Saskatoon Inn.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan government enacted a public health order three days earlier requiring anyone indoors in a public area to wear a mask.

— with files from Dave Giles