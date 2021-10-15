SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Saskatchewan looking at sending some COVID-19 ICU patients to Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 7:38 am
Hospitals in Saskatchewan are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, most of whom are unvaccinated. View image in full screen
Hospitals in Saskatchewan are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, most of whom are unvaccinated. Credit: Alberta Health Services

Saskatchewan is exploring the possibility of sending some of its intensive care patients to Manitoba.

Minister of Health Paul Merriman says Saskatchewan is reaching out to its eastern neighbour to ask for help.

He says he will also contact his counterpart in Manitoba to discuss whether the province could take some COVID-19 ICU patients.

Hospitals in Saskatchewan are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, most of whom are unvaccinated.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 battle rages on despite national decline

There are 335 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 75 of them in the ICU.

Saskatchewan says sending patients out of province is a last resort, and no one has had to be transferred yet.

But health officials say it could happen in the coming weeks if the number of people in hospital doesn’t go down.

The province also has plans in place to send ICU patients to Ontario if needed.

Saskatchewan took in several of Manitoba’s ICU patients earlier this year when that province was dealing with its third wave.

COVID-19 symptoms can last longer than infection – Sep 9, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
