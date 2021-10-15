New Sask. public health order will include proof of vaccination requirements for more businesses

Send this page to someone via email

An updated Saskatchewan public health order will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday which will see more businesses requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result.

Vaccination proof or a negative test will be needed at the point of entry for seated dining in all restaurants including fast food establishments, liquor manufacturers conducting retail liquor sales and liquor stores with an integrated permit that also hold a liquor restaurant or tavern permit.

However, vaccine proof or negative tests will not be required for food pick-up/delivery, at food courts or when entering a location to use a washroom.

The changes apply primarily to non-essential businesses, along with event and entertainment venues, including:

Story continues below advertisement

Restaurants, including restaurants in hotels or other lodgings;

Nightclubs, bars, taverns, and manufacturer hospitality suites, buses and other establishments and transportation licensed by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority for the sale and service of alcohol;

Liquor stores that have been issued standalone retail store permits by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority;

Cannabis stores that have been issued standalone retail store permits by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority;

Conference centres, meeting rooms and banquet facilities, except when being used for the purposes of a court or tribunal proceeding;

Theatres and cinemas;

Bingo halls, casinos and other gaming establishments;

Concerts and live-music venues;

Fitness centres and gyms; and

Facilities hosting sporting events where tickets are required that have GST charged on the ticket.

Read more: Latest Safe Schools Saskatchewan town hall focused on vaccines and children

Businesses and organizations which are exempt from the order include:

Retail businesses including grocery stores;

Businesses holding an integrated liquor retail store permit that do not also hold a tavern or restaurant permit issued by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority;

Businesses holding an integrated cannabis retail store permit issued by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority;

Places of worship (including weddings/funerals/wakes);

Personal services, health-care services, professional services;

Public libraries;

Hotels or lodging including self-serve food options located within the hotel or other lodging;

Facilities hosting amateur sporting events, including youth athletics and recreational leagues;

Private gatherings at public venues (weddings/funerals/wakes/meetings); and

Private gatherings at private residences.

The provincial government said on Friday that the new public health order will replace the order set on Oct. 1 which outlined businesses and organizations requiring either vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 result in order to access the venue.

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 Saskatoon businesses react to vaccine proof mandate Saskatoon businesses react to vaccine proof mandate – Oct 6, 2021

Enforcing public health orders

The government announced the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) and Ministry of Health have added resources and personnel to support public health inspectors due to the recent public health orders.

“This will re-establish a team of trained individuals to assist in awareness, education and compliance of the current public health order,” the government shared on Friday. “These personnel will not be conducting inspections, but will assist in responding to complaints of non-compliance with public health orders.”

If complaints are supported through investigation, government officials say team members could use their discretion to determine if a ticket will be issued or if education will be provided to ensure people are following public health orders.

Story continues below advertisement

“This team operated throughout the previous emergency order to assist in compliance with public health orders.”

Public concerns can be forwarded by calling 1-855-559-5502.

More to come.